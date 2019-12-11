Chip Resistor Market 2019 Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis to 2025

Global “Chip Resistor Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Chip Resistor Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Chip Resistor Industry.

Chip Resistor Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Chip Resistor industry.

Know About Chip Resistor Market:

A chip resistor is a very compact, surface mounted electronic component designed to offer a known resistance to any electrical current flowing through it. A mini resistor of this kind are designed to have the same physical characteristics or form factor as other surface mount devices (SMD) to conform to SMD circuit board geometry. It differs from conventional axial lead resistors in physical form only and fulfill the same functions in electronic circuits. Chip resistors are available in several package formats and with a range of specialist features.

According to the report, the growth of data center infrastructure will drive the market growth. Chip resistors are useful in reducing or maintaining the current at certain levels inside the electronic circuits of data storage systems. The adoption of cloud-based data services and Big-Data analytics is growing significantly.

The Chip Resistor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chip Resistor.

Top Key Manufacturers in Chip Resistor Market:

Rohm

Yageo

KOA Corporation

Tzai Yuan Enterprise Co.

International Manufacturing Services

Viking Tech

Vishay

BDS Electronics Inc

Sevenstar

China Zhenhua Group

Murata Manufacturing Co.

ASJ Holdings Limited

TT Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Bourns

TE Connectivity

AVX

Regions Covered in the Chip Resistor Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Power Supply

Aerospace Components

Automotive

Medical

Others Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

Pressure-sensitive