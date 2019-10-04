Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market 2019 Outlook, Opportunities and Forecasts Report 2019

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market.

Short Details of Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report – Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane is used in electrolyzers at electrolysis plants in which brine is decomposed. It plays a key part in manufacturing caustic soda (sodium hydroxide)/caustic potash (potassium hydroxide), chlorine, and hydrogen-basic chemical products required in our daily lives. The chlor-alkali processes rely on an ion-exchange membrane to separate the sodium and chloride ions of the sodium chloride.A membrane caustic soda plant with manufacturing capacity of 10 K MT demands 300 sq.m Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane. The replacement cycle of the membrane is usually 2.5-4 years.

Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market competition by top manufacturers

Chemours

Asahi Kasei

AGC

Dongyue Group

Global chlor-alkali ion exchange membrane market is highly concentrated, with three company dominated the global market. Asahi Kasei is the largest player in the market, with volume share reached to 46.50% in 2017. Chemours has more customers in American and European market, while AGC is more welcomed in developing regions. China takes a major share in global chlor-alkali industry, followed by Europe and the United States. In China, foreign brands occupy large proportion of the chlor-alkali ion exchange membrane market. There is only one manufacturer in China, Dongyue Group with its business still in startup stage. Since the chlor-alkali is in modest developing stage. Owing to high technology barrier, it is expected that no significant players would enter into chlor-alkali membrane market in the near future.

The worldwide market for Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Membrane with Sacrificial Thread

Membrane without Sacrificial Thread

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Chlor-alkali industry

Water Electrolysis

Electrodialysis

Water Treatment









