Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution industry. Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

CHG (Chlorhexidine Gluconate), with its exceptionally persistent and broad spectrum antimicrobial properties, have led to its recognition as the most effective agent available for surgical scrubbing, hand washing, patient pre-op prepping and skin wound cleansing.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market, while the Asia-Pacific is the second sales volume market for Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution in 2017.

In the industry, Xttrium profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Ecolab and Molnlycke Health ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 21.00%, 14.66% and 8.00% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution, including CHG 2% Solution, CHG 4% Solution, CHG 20% Solution, CHG 0.12% Solution and Other. And CHG 4% Solution is the main type for Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution, and the CHG 4% Solution reached a sales volume of approximately 5052 MT in 2017, with 43.85% of global sales volume.

The global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market is valued at 160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 180 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

CHG 2% Solution

CHG 4% Solution

CHG 20% Solution

CHG 0.12% Solution

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Skin Preparation

Surgical Preparation

Pharmaceutical Product

Cosmetics Additive

Others