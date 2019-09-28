Chlorinated Paraffins Market Size, Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024

Chlorinated paraffins are a complex group of synthetic compounds used extensively in a variety of applications. The market could benefit from increased demand across developing as well as developed economies.

Chlorinated paraffins are a complex group of synthetic compounds and are used extensively in a variety of metal forming and cutting applications. They are primarily used in industrial cutting fluids, especially for manufacturing of automobiles and automobile parts and for cutting oils. Growth in the plastics and metalworking industries, especially in developed regions, is a primary factor stimulating the demand for chlorinated paraffins worldwide.

Chlorinated Paraffins Market Segmentation Data is as follow:

Chlorinated Paraffins Market by Top Manufacturers:

INOVYN , Ajinomoto Fine-Techno CInc., Altair Chimica SpA, NCP Chlorchem, Dover Chemical Corporation, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, QuÃ­mica del Cinca, Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., JSC Kaustik, KLJ Group, Qualice, LLC, United Group, Makwell Group, Aditya Birla Chemicals

By Grade

L-grade, M-grade, H-grade

By Application

Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Rubber, Paints, Metalworking Fluids, Others (Including Sealants, Adhesives, etc.) ,

Regional Chlorinated Paraffins Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

