Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Competitive, And Regional Outlook with Industry Forecast to 2024

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market 2019 Research Report covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) industry.
Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.
Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- AkzoNobel
- CABB
- Denak
- Dow Chemicals
- Daicel Chemical Industries
- Niacet
- Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
- Shri Chlochem
- China Pingmei Shenma Group
- Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
- Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
- Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
- Shandong Huayang Technology
- Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
- Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
- Luzhou Hepu Chemical
- Henan HDF Chemical
- Shandong MinJi Chemical
- Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
- Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
- Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
- Tiande Chemical
Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market:
- Introduction of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.
The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.
At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.
The worldwide market for Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
