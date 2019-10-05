Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Competitive, And Regional Outlook with Industry Forecast to 2024

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market 2019 Research Report covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) industry. Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades.

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

Dow Chemicals

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical



Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Type Segment Analysis:

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA Application Segment Analysis:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)