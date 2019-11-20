 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chloromethanes Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Chloromethanes

Global Chloromethanes Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Chloromethanes Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Chloromethanes including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Chloromethanes Market Repot:

  • AkzoNobel
  • KEM ONE
  • INEOS
  • Dow Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corporation
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AGC Chemicals
  • Occidental Chemical
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
  • SRF
  • Ercros
  • Jinling Group
  • Juhua Chemical
  • LUXI Chemical
  • Dongyue
  • Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
  • Lee & Man Chemical
  • Dahai-Group
  • CHC
  • CCPHC

  • About Chloromethanes:

    Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride, which are all major goods of commercial significance.Chlorinated methanes are used chiefly as precursorsâmethyl chloride for silicones and other materials, methylene chloride for its solvent properties, chloroform for hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 and carbon tertrachloride for chlorofluorocarbon-11 and -12. As CFCs are being phased out, use of carbon tetrachloride for newer HFCs such as HFC-245fa, HFC-365mfc, and possibly HFO-1234yf/ze is growing.

    Chloromethanes Industry report begins with a basic Chloromethanes market overview.

    Chloromethanes Market Types:

  • Methyl Chloride
  • Methylene Chloride
  • Chloroform
  • Carbon Tetrachloride

    Chloromethanes Market Applications:

  • Construction Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Chloromethanes market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Chloromethanes?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Chloromethanes space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Chloromethanes?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Chloromethanes market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Chloromethanes opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Chloromethanes market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Chloromethanes market?

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption was unstable recent years. The whole Asia is the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy
  • Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 21.48% of the chloromethanes market is construction industry, 42.02% is chemical industry, 10.68% is pharmaceutical industry, 16.42% is automotive industry and 9.40% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more chloromethanes. So, chloromethanes has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The major raw material for chloromethanes chlorine, methanol, methane, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of chloromethanes industry.
  • The worldwide market for Chloromethanes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chloromethanes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Chloromethanes Market major leading market players in Chloromethanes industry area with information such as company profile, sales volume, price, gross margin and contact information. Global Chloromethanes Industry report also includes Chloromethanes Upstream raw materials and Chloromethanes downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 135

