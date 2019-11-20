Chloromethanes Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

AkzoNobel

KEM ONE

INEOS

Dow Chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AGC Chemicals

Occidental Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

SRF

Ercros

Jinling Group

Juhua Chemical

LUXI Chemical

Dongyue

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Lee & Man Chemical

Dahai-Group

CHC

CCPHC

Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride, which are all major goods of commercial significance.Chlorinated methanes are used chiefly as precursors—methyl chloride for silicones and other materials, methylene chloride for its solvent properties, chloroform for hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 and carbon tertrachloride for chlorofluorocarbon-11 and -12. As CFCs are being phased out, use of carbon tetrachloride for newer HFCs such as HFC-245fa, HFC-365mfc, and possibly HFO-1234yf/ze is growing.

Methyl Chloride

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Chloromethanes Market Applications:

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

What are the key factors driving the global Chloromethanes?

Who are the key manufacturers in Chloromethanes space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Chloromethanes?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Chloromethanes market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Chloromethanes opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Chloromethanes market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Chloromethanes market?

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption was unstable recent years. The whole Asia is the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy

Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 21.48% of the chloromethanes market is construction industry, 42.02% is chemical industry, 10.68% is pharmaceutical industry, 16.42% is automotive industry and 9.40% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more chloromethanes. So, chloromethanes has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for chloromethanes chlorine, methanol, methane, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of chloromethanes industry.

