Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Tosoh(JP)

Jilin Petrochemical(CN)

Lianyungang JTD rubber material(CN)

Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry(CN)

Hejian Lixing Special Rubber(CN)

About Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene: Chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is charactered by its own unique properties as well as the same characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, but in ketones and ether, it can be only swelling, not soluble. The chemical structure bond of CSM is completely saturated, so the vulcanizate has excellent properties, such as ozone resistance, weather and aging resistance, chemiacal resistance, ionizing radiation resistance, colorability, good physical and mechanical properties, thermal aging resistance, heat and low temperature resistance, flame retardancy, abrasion resistanceand wonderful electric insulation, etc. Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry report begins with a basic Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market Types:

Construction sector

Automotive sector

Industrial products sector

Wire and cable sector

At present, the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry market concentration is high, there are only five producers distributed in Japan and China, four in China and one in Japan. Tosoh is the largest producer and dominates over the world. After DuPont shut down its production facilities in 2010, the market gap was very big and Tosoh expanded its production capacity, and there three Chinese newcomers entered this industry, to fill the market vacancy. So the production capacity increased rapidly in the past five years and it will keep this growth trend in the few future years.

The high-low products are almost produced by Tosoh, and the low-end products are from Chinese producers. Chinese producers canât produce the pollution-free products due to the backward production technology. Tosoh exports approximately 80% CSM products to the world.

The worldwide market for Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.