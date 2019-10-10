Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market Status 2019 | New Report with Key Companies, Benefit Strategies, Growth Factors By 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Chlorothalonil is a white, gray or canary yellow powder, with chemical formula of C8Cl4N2. With solubility of 0.6 mg/L in water under 25?, chlorothalonil is considered insoluble. Chlorothalonil is slightly toxic to mammals, but it can cause severe eye and skin irritation in certain formulations.Chlorothalonil is a broad-spectrum organochlorine pesticide (fungicide) used to control fungi that threaten vegetables, trees, small fruits, turf, ornamentals, and other agricultural crops. It also controls fruit rots in cranberry bogs, and is used in paints.

Some top manufacturers in Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market: –

Syngenta

SDS Biotech

Jiangyin Suli

Jiangsu Xinhe

Jiangsu Weunite and many more Scope of the Report:

China is the largest supplier with nearly 80% share of the global production market. Among the top five manufacturers of chlorothalonil, three manufacturers are located in China, and Suli Chemical has the largest capacity in the global. The other manufacturers are Switzerland based Syngenta and Japan based SDS Biotech.

Different from the production market, the consumption market is related to the distribution of farmland. Europe is the largest consumption market, slightly ahead of United States.

The price and gross margin of chlorothalonil varies largely. Before 2015, the price of chlorothalonil is in decrease trend due to the big expansion of capacity in the 2000s. But later it is in increasing trend due to the market demand and production reduction of Syngenta.

The worldwide market for Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

98% Chlorothalonil

96% Chlorothalonil

90% Chlorothalonil Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Vegetables

Peanuts & Cereals

Fruits

Golf Courses & Lawns