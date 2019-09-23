Chlorothalonil Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

This “Chlorothalonil Market” report provides in-depth insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. Additionally, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Chlorothalonil market. Furthermore, the study highlights and predicts the current market trends. We have also highlighted the future trends in the Chlorothalonil market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, competitive analysis of Chlorothalonil market brings insights about the product profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the features and prices, informative reviews of the key products in the market.

About Chlorothalonil Market Report: Chlorothalonil (2,4,5,6-tetrachloroisophthalonitrile) is an organic compound used as a broad-spectrum pesticide to control growth of fungi in vegetables, trees, small fruits, turf, ornamentals, and other agricultural crops.

Top manufacturers/players: Syngenta, SDS Biotech, ShanDong Dacheng Pesticide, Suli Chemical, Sipcam Oxon, Xinhe Agricultural Chemical, Rallis India Limited, ABI Chemicals, Bayer, GFS Chemicals

Chlorothalonil Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Also, the Chlorothalonil Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail.

Chlorothalonil Market Segment by Type:

98% Chlorothalonil

96% Chlorothalonil

90% Chlorothalonil Chlorothalonil Market Segment by Applications:

Vegetables & Fruits

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals