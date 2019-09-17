Chocolates Market by Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

Chocolate is a range of foods derived from cocoa (cacao), mixed with fat (e.g., cocoa butter) and finely powdered sugar to produce a solid confectionery. There are several types of chocolate, classified according to the proportion of cocoa used in a particular formulation.

The global chocolate market is highly consumer driven and companies need to focus on their development and marketing strategies towards capturing a larger consumer base, and acquiring new markets. The major strategies used are consolidation of processes, and enhancement of brand image through corporate social responsibility.

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cmoi

Irca

Foleys Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

Regions Covered in the Chocolates Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

Raw Chocolate