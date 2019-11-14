Chondroitin Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application to 2024

The Chondroitin Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels.

Short Details of Chondroitin Market Report – Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Global Chondroitin market competition by top manufacturers

Shandong Dongcheng

TSI

Focus Chem

SANXIN GROUP

Yibao Group

Jiaixng Hengjie

Qingdao Green-Extract

IBSA

QJBCHINA

Nippon Zoki

GGI

Summit Nutritionals

Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.

Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.

Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.

The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chondroitin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmacy