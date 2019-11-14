Chondroitin Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application to 2024

“Chondroitin Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Chondroitin Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Chondroitin Market Report – Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.
Global Chondroitin market competition by top manufacturers
- Shandong Dongcheng
- TSI
- Focus Chem
- SANXIN GROUP
- Yibao Group
- Jiaixng Hengjie
- Qingdao Green-Extract
- IBSA
- QJBCHINA
- Nippon Zoki
- GGI
- Summit Nutritionals
Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.
Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.
Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.
The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Chondroitin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Chondroitin Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Food Grade
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pharmacy
1.3.2 Health Products
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Shandong Dongcheng
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Shandong Dongcheng Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 TSI
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 TSI Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Focus Chem
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Focus Chem Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 SANXIN GROUP
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 SANXIN GROUP Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Yibao Group
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Yibao Group Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Jiaixng Hengjie
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Jiaixng Hengjie Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Qingdao Green-Extract
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Qingdao Green-Extract Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 IBSA
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 IBSA Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 QJBCHINA
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 QJBCHINA Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Nippon Zoki
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Nippon Zoki Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 GGI
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 GGI Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Summit Nutritionals
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Chondroitin Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Summit Nutritionals Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Chondroitin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Chondroitin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Chondroitin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Chondroitin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Chondroitin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Chondroitin Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Chondroitin Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Chondroitin Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Chondroitin by Country
5.1 North America Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Chondroitin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Chondroitin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
