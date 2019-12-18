Chondroitin Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Chondroitin Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Chondroitin market size.

About Chondroitin:

Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Top Key Players of Chondroitin Market:

Shandong Dongcheng

TSI

Focus Chem

SANXIN GROUP

Yibao Group

Jiaixng Hengjie

Qingdao Green-Extract

IBSA

QJBCHINA

Nippon Zoki

GGI

Summit Nutritionals

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851205 Major Types covered in the Chondroitin Market report are:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Major Applications covered in the Chondroitin Market report are:

Pharmacy

Health Products Scope of Chondroitin Market:

Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.

Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.

Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.

The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.