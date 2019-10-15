 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chondroitin Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Chondroitin

Global Chondroitin Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Chondroitin Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Chondroitin industry. Chondroitin Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Chondroitin market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Shandong Dongcheng
  • TSI
  • Focus Chem
  • SANXIN GROUP
  • Yibao Group and many more

    Scope of Chondroitin Report:

  • Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.
  • Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.
  • Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.
  • The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Chondroitin Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Chondroitin Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

    Chondroitin Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Pharmacy
  • Health Products

    Chondroitin Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Chondroitin market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

