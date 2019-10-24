CHPTAC Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global “CHPTAC Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About CHPTAC

CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO. CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10. CHPTAC is widely used in paper industry, petroleum industry, water treatment industry, commodity chemical industry and others. CHPTAC is a colorless transparent fluid with a PH value between 3.05.0 and a density of 1.16 when stored at 20 °C. At room temperature, CHPTAC is a liquid cationic etherification agent. CHPTAC finds its applications in cationisation of starch, synthesis of carnitine sals, quaternisation of guar protein and cellulose.

CHPTAC Market Key Players:

SKW Quab Chemicals

Sachem

Chemigate

LOTTE Fine Chemicals

Shubham Starch

Dongying Guofeng

Shandong Tiancheng

Dongying J&M

Global CHPTAC market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The CHPTAC has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. CHPTAC Market Types:

CHPTAC 69%

CHPTAC 65% CHPTAC Applications:

Paper

Textile

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas