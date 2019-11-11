Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global “Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Kingtree

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Festive Productions Ltd

Hilltop

BLACHERE ILLUMINATION

The report provides a basic overview of the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Types:

Artificial Christmas Trees

Christmas Lightings

Christmas Decorations Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

In 2017, the Christmas Lightings revenue was US$ 1896.55 million and the market share was 31.89%, and it will be US$ 2299.67 million and 30.23% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.26%from 2017 to 2023.

The technical barriers of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

The worldwide market for Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 7590 million US$ in 2024, from 6180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.