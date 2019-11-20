Chromatography Resin Market 2019 2024: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The worldwide “Chromatography Resin Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Chromatography Resin Market Report – Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique. Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals. Rising demand from different industries and technological advancements in the market are expected to create strong growth for the global chromatography resin market. Advancements of the emerging markets and various emerging industrial verticals like pharmaceuticals are expected to help this industry to maintain a steady growth in the next few years to come.

Global Chromatography Resin market competition by top manufacturers

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pall Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

The global chromatography resin market is strongly driven by three crucial driving factors. These factors include rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, especially the demand from Asia Pacific regions, growth in the use of separation technique in the food industry and rising demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics. Chromatography resin downstream is wide and recently chromatography resin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of monoclonal antibodies, non-antibody protein, polyclonal antibodies and others. Globally, the chromatography resin market is mainly driven by growing demand for monoclonal antibodies.

The worldwide market for Chromatography Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 1670 million US$ in 2024, from 1220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chromatography Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

Affinity Chromatography Resin

Protein A Chromatography Resin

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chromatography Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Chromatography Resin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Chromatography Resin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Chromatography Resin Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Chromatography Resin by Country

5.1 North America Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Chromatography Resin by Country

8.1 South America Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Chromatography Resin Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Chromatography Resin Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Chromatography Resin Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

