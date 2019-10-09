 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chromium Oxide Green Market Report 2019 | In-Depth Market Analysis and Future Prospects Focusing On Growth Opportunities Till 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Chromium

The report shows positive growth in “Chromium Oxide Green Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Chromium Oxide Green industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Chromium Oxide Green Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

This report studies the Chromium Oxide Green market, Chromium oxide green, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia, is one of four oxides of chromium, chemical formula Cr2O3. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment.

Some top manufacturers in Chromium Oxide Green Market: –

  • Aktyubinsk
  • Elementis
  • Midural Group
  • Vishnu
  • Soda Sanayii and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the Chromium Oxide Green market, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia. Chromium Oxide Green is one of four oxides of chromium. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment. Currently, about 136 K MT are sold in global market. It can cause irritation of the skin and eyes, and can cause nausea and other problems if ingested. It also can cause respiratory problems when dust is inhaled.
  • Chromium Oxide Green is resource-oriented industry. Currently, there are a few of companies in global chromium oxide green industry, most of them are located in China, South Africa and Europe. The main market players are Aktyubinsk, Elementis, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical, Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical. The global consumption of chromium oxide green increased to 136 K MT in 2017 from 116 K MT in 2013 with the 4% average growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for Chromium Oxide Green is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Chromium Oxide Green in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pigment Grade
  • Metallurgical Grade
  • Refractory Grade

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Coating
  • Ceramics
  • Rubber
  • Metallurgy
  • Other

    Chromium Oxide Green Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chromium Oxide Green market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Chromium Oxide Green Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Chromium Oxide Green, with sales, revenue, and price of Chromium Oxide Green, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chromium Oxide Green, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Chromium Oxide Green market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chromium Oxide Green sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Chromium Oxide Green report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Chromium Oxide Green market players.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.