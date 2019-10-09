Chromium Oxide Green Market Report 2019 | In-Depth Market Analysis and Future Prospects Focusing On Growth Opportunities Till 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Chromium Oxide Green Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Chromium Oxide Green industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Chromium Oxide Green Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

This report studies the Chromium Oxide Green market, Chromium oxide green, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia, is one of four oxides of chromium, chemical formula Cr2O3. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment.

This report studies the Chromium Oxide Green market, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia. Chromium Oxide Green is one of four oxides of chromium. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment. Currently, about 136 K MT are sold in global market. It can cause irritation of the skin and eyes, and can cause nausea and other problems if ingested. It also can cause respiratory problems when dust is inhaled.

Chromium Oxide Green is resource-oriented industry. Currently, there are a few of companies in global chromium oxide green industry, most of them are located in China, South Africa and Europe. The main market players are Aktyubinsk, Elementis, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical, Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical. The global consumption of chromium oxide green increased to 136 K MT in 2017 from 116 K MT in 2013 with the 4% average growth rate.

The worldwide market for Chromium Oxide Green is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Chromium Oxide Green in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pigment Grade

Metallurgical Grade

Refractory Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Coating

Ceramics

Rubber

Metallurgy