Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP) Market Research Report 2019 by Opportunities, Players, Size, Global Forecast To 2024

Global "Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP) Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP)

Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP) are chromosome-specific FISH probes that hybridize to highly repetitive human satellite DNA sequences, usually located near centromeres. Chromosome Enumeration Probes are the ideal tools for chromosome detection to be used to determine chromosome copy number in diagnosis and prognosis of cancers, autoimmune diseasesand and other diseases.

Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP) Market Key Players:

Abbott

BioCat GmbH

Empire Genomics

Cytocell

GeneCopoeia

ZytoVision

Abnova

MetaSystems Probes

Generon

Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP) Market Types:

Single Color Probes

Dual Color Probes

Multi-color Probes Chromosome Enumeration Probes (CEP) Applications:

Cancers