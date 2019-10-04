Cigar Market 2019 Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

Cigar Market 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Cigar Market Report – Cigar, a tobacco product made from dried and fermented tobacco. it is a rolled bundle of dried and fermented tobacco leaves made to be smoked. They are produced in a wide variety of sizes and shapes.

Global Cigar market competition by top manufacturers

Imperial Tobacco Group

Swedish Match

Swisher International

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Altria Group

Habanos

Agio Cigars

J. Cortès cigars

China Tobacco

Burger Group

The unique charm of long-term accumulation of cigars. Different from cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products, cigars are unique in composition and processing of tobacco leaves. They are characterized by their status, quality of life, and personality; they cultivate loyal consumer groups; The method, smoking environment and storage conditions require a unique consumer culture. Cigars completely maintain the original composition and characteristics of tobacco, as long as they can maintain and constantly demonstrate its unique charm, stable development is possible.

Many people think that cigars are safer than cigarettes. The 2014 General Medical Officer Health Report, summarizing the results of the 50-year study on tobacco harm, admitted that the relative risk of smoking cigars was lower than smoking cigarettes, mainly due to the low frequency of smoking cigars. And smoke does not inhale into the lungs.

The purchasing power of consumers’ cigars continues to increase. Cigar production requires more investment than ordinary cigarettes. Therefore, the price of cigars is relatively high. Especially for hand-made big cigars, it has always been regarded as a luxury and away from ordinary consumers. However, as people’s income levels continue to increase, especially the middle class in some emerging economies, the population of the Asia-Pacific region will become a continuous growth point of cigar consumption.

Cigar products continue to innovate. In recent years, product innovation has become an important factor in the growth of the cigar market, such as the rapid rise of the mechanism cigar. Such cigars are cheap and pleasing to meet the smoking needs of ordinary consumers. With the introduction of modern technology, continuous improvement of old products and continuous introduction of new products, the cigar market is full of vitality.

In the last, the unfavorable factors in the development of cigars are mainly the effects of controlled tobacco policies. The first is smoking in public places. Because cigars require a higher consumption environment than cigarettes, especially large cigars are mostly consumed in independent and comfortable private spaces. If you freely expand the definition of public places, you must even smoke as long as it is a closed space. Seriously affect the consumption of cigars.

The worldwide market for Cigar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 18500 million US$ in 2024, from 16000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cigar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

