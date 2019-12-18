Circulating Tumor Cells Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

About Circulating Tumor Cells:

Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that have detached from the tumor and are found at extremely low levels in the bloodstream. The value of capturing and counting CTCs is evolving as more research data is gathered about the utility of these markers in monitoring disease progression and potentially guiding personalized cancer therapy.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Manufactures:

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen (Adnagen)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

ApoCell

Epic Sciences

Greiner Bio-one GmbH

Cynvenio

SurExamBio-Tech

Fluxion Biosciences

Ikonisys

Hangzhou Watson Biotech

Biocept

CytoTrack

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Celsee

Clearbridge Biomedics

ANGLE plc

CTC Enrichment

CTC Detection

CTC Analysis Circulating Tumor Cells Market Applications:

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other

USA is the largest supplier of CTCs Products, with a revenue market share nearly 47.41% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of CTCs products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.24% in 2017. Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The global Circulating Tumor Cells market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Circulating Tumor Cells.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.