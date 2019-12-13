Civil Helicopter Market Research Report includes Size, Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2025

Civil helicopters is designed to fly safely in all types of situations at the lowest possible cost. From single- and twin-engine light and medium rotorcraft, to those in the eleven-ton-class.

Owing to the impact of the global economic crisis, civil helicopter market had acquired a meager share in the aerospace industry in the past few years. Currently, this market has witnessed a considerable growth, owing to its effectiveness in reaching remote, high altitude, and natural disasters affected areas.

Bell Helicopter Textron

AVIC Helicopter

Airbus

Leonardo

MD Helicopters

Korea Aerospace Industries

Hindustan Aeronautics

Enstrom Helicopter

Lockheed Martin

Russian Helicopters

Regions Covered in the Civil Helicopter Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Geological Exploration

Hydropower Construction

Agriculture Industry

Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T)

Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T)