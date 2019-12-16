Civilian UAVs Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Civilian UAVs Market” report 2020 focuses on the Civilian UAVs industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Civilian UAVs market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Civilian UAVs market resulting from previous records. Civilian UAVs market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Civilian UAVs Market:

The global Civilian UAVs market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Civilian UAVs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Civilian UAVs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Civilian UAVs Market Covers Following Key Players:

Bormatec

CATUAV

Cyberflight

DJI-Innovations

INNOCON

PENTAX Precision

Uconsystem

Xamen Technologies

ZALA AERO

The Information for Each Competitor Includes: Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Civilian UAVs: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Civilian UAVs in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market by Types:

Fixed Wing Uavs

Rotor Wing Uavs

Wing Uavs

Flapping Wing Uavs

Civilian UAVs Market by Applications:

Courier Delivery

Aerial Photography

Environmental Monitoring

News Reports

Electric Power Inspection