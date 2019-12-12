Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Classical Swine Fever Vaccines:

Classical swine fever (CSF), also known as hog cholera, is a contagious viral disease of pigs, including wild boar. The causative virus is a member of the genus Pestivirus of the family Flaviviridae, and is closely related to the viruses of bovine viral diarrhoea and border disease. There is only one serotype of CSF virus (CSFV).

Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market Manufactures:

WINSUN

CAHIC

Merial

MSD Animal Health

Chopper Biology

Ceva

ChengDu Tecbond

Veterinary

Ringpu Biology

Qilu Animal

DHN

CAVAC

Komipharm

Agrovet

Bioveta

Jinyu Bio-Technology

Institutul Pasteur

MVP

Tecon

Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market Types:

Tissue Culture Origin

Cell Line Origin Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market Applications:

Government Tender

Government Tender

Market Sales

The classification of Classical Swine Fever Vaccines includes Tissue Culture Origin and Cell Line Origin. The proportion of Tissue Culture Origin in 2016 is about 60%. And the proportion of Cell Line Origin in 2016 is about 40%.

Market competition is intense WINSUN, CAHIC, Merial, MSD Animal Health, Chopper Biology, Ceva etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Classical Swine Fever Vaccines industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Classical Swine Fever Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.