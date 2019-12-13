Climbing Gear Market 2019–Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Global “Climbing Gear Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Climbing Gear Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Climbing Gear Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Petzl

Black Diamond

Mammut

Arcteryx

Camp Usa

Salewa

Edelrid

Singing Rock

Metolius Climbing

Grivel

Trango

Mad Rock Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14236025 Know About Climbing Gear Market: A wide range of equipment is used during rock or any other type of climbing. The most popular types of climbing gear are briefly described in this report. The report on protecting a climb describes equipment commonly used to protect a climber against the consequences of a fall.

The Climbing Gear market was valued at 1024 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1934.1 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Climbing Gear. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Men

Women

Kids Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Climbing Harnesses

Specialized Clothing

Passive Protection

Belay Device

Climbing Carabiner