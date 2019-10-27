Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on October 27, 2019

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market:

  • A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is an application that analyzes data to help healthcare providers make decisions and improve patient care. It is a variation of the decision support system (DSS) commonly used to support business management.
  • In 2018, the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Agfa healthcare
  • McKesson Corporation
  • NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
  • Medical Information Technology
  • Carestream Health
  • AthenaHealth
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Wolters Kluwer NU
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market by Types:

  • Standalone CDSS
  • Integrated CPOE with CDSS
  • Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS
  • Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

  • Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market by Applications:

  • Drug-drug Interactions
  • Drug Allergy Alerts
  • Clinical Reminders
  • Clinical Guidelines
  • Drug Dosing Support
  • Other

