Clinical Decision Support System Market Size 2019, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Clinical Decision Support System

Clinical Decision Support System Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Clinical Decision Support System  Market Report – Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) is an IT system used in health sector to support health professionals in making decisions. It is used pre-diagnosis, during diagnosis or post diagnosis for identifying connections between patientâs present data and past medical history. With it, clinicians can analyze clinical data and diagnose various diseases.

Global Clinical Decision Support System  market competition by top manufacturers

  • McKesson Corporation
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Epic
  • Zynx Health
  • MEDITECH
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • NextGen
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • GE Healthcare
  • Athenahealth
  • Carestream Health

The Scope of the Report:

Based on product, clinical decision support system can be segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution (EHR-CDSS, EHR-CDSS-CPOE, and CDSS-CPOE). Now, HER-CDSS occupied the largest market share, followed by standalone CDSS. Though occupied the least market now, EHR-CDSS-CPOE is expected to be the development trend.
The development of USA clinical decision support system will keep fast in the next several years, due to supportive policies and developing economy, which is promising in the next years, after the economy crisis in 2008.

The worldwide market for Clinical Decision Support System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Clinical Decision Support System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Standalone
  • EHR-CDSS
  • EHR-CDSS-CPOE
  • CDSS-CPOE

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • drug allergy alerts
  • drug reminders
  • drug-drug interactions
  • clinical guidelines
  • clinical reminders
  • drug dosing support
  • others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Clinical Decision Support System  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Clinical Decision Support System  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Clinical Decision Support System  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Clinical Decision Support System  by Country

    5.1 North America Clinical Decision Support System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Clinical Decision Support System  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Clinical Decision Support System  by Country

    8.1 South America Clinical Decision Support System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Clinical Decision Support System  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Clinical Decision Support System  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Clinical Decision Support System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Clinical Decision Support System  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Clinical Decision Support System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Clinical Decision Support System  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Clinical Decision Support System  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

