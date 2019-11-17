Clinical Decision Support System Market Size 2019, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

“Clinical Decision Support System Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Clinical Decision Support System Market Report – Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) is an IT system used in health sector to support health professionals in making decisions. It is used pre-diagnosis, during diagnosis or post diagnosis for identifying connections between patientâs present data and past medical history. With it, clinicians can analyze clinical data and diagnose various diseases.

Global Clinical Decision Support System market competition by top manufacturers

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Epic

Zynx Health

MEDITECH

Wolters Kluwer

NextGen

Philips Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

GE Healthcare

Athenahealth

Carestream Health



The Scope of the Report:

Based on product, clinical decision support system can be segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution (EHR-CDSS, EHR-CDSS-CPOE, and CDSS-CPOE). Now, HER-CDSS occupied the largest market share, followed by standalone CDSS. Though occupied the least market now, EHR-CDSS-CPOE is expected to be the development trend.

The development of USA clinical decision support system will keep fast in the next several years, due to supportive policies and developing economy, which is promising in the next years, after the economy crisis in 2008.

The worldwide market for Clinical Decision Support System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Clinical Decision Support System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Standalone

EHR-CDSS

EHR-CDSS-CPOE

CDSS-CPOE By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

drug allergy alerts

drug reminders

drug-drug interactions

clinical guidelines

clinical reminders

drug dosing support