Clinical Trial Management Systems Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Clinical Trial Management Systems

The “Clinical Trial Management Systems Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Clinical Trial Management Systems market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Clinical Trial Management Systems market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • The clinical trial management systems market (henceforth, referred to as market studied’) is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, components, end user, and type of system. Based on delivery, the market is sub-segmented into web-based clinical trial management system, on-premise clinical trial management system, and cloud-based clinical trial management system. By component, the market is sub-segmented into software, hardware, and services. By end user, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, contract research organizations, and other end users. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into site-based clinical trial management system and licensed enterprise-based clinical trial management system.

    Market Overview:

  • The clinical trial management systems market was valued at USD 665.90 million in 2017. Although the market has been in its nascent stage for the last five years, it has currently established itself as a mature market in the North American region. Asia-Pacific is still experiencing a high growth rate, when compared to other regions. This is mainly attributed to increasing clinical trials due to the high availability of inexpensive resources and increasing population pool in these regions. Moreover, the increased adoption of clinical trial management systems in the past few years has been a major factor that is contributing to the growth of this market.
  • Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 14.12%, as many Europeans regions are still in the process of adopting these systems. Many companies that have developed clinical trial management systems have found a way to integrate with the existing software providers, in order to provide an efficient workflow in clinical trial management.
  • The increasing innovative technological advancements to curb the increasing costs associated with clinical trials has resulted in the development of the clinical trials management system. Although these systems have not been completely adapted due to various factors, the increasing awareness and the need to cut down additional costs associated with clinical trials are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing R&D and the rise in the number of clinical trials in the Asian region are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

    Top Key Players of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Report Are:

  • Bioclinica
  • Bio
  • Optronics Inc.
  • DATATRAK International Inc.
  • ERT Clinical
  • IBM
  • Medidata Solutions Inc.
  • MedNet Solutions Inc.
  • Oracle
  • Parexel International Corporation
  • ArisGlobal

    Key Market Trends:

    Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management Systems sub-segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

    Most big pharma and biotech companies are now increasingly adopting the cloud-based CTMS (clinical trial management systems). This increased adoption of cloud-based CTMS is because companies do not require to bear huge costs associated with the purchase of servers, and installation and validation of applications, and their maintenance. The new and advanced cloud-based CTMS facilitate the collaboration among the different groups at various sites to coordinate the successful completion of a trial.

    BSI (Business Systems Integration AG) provides CTMS solution as a cloud or on-premise solution. Its functionality enhances the clinical trial operations from initial planning, implementation, reporting, patient monitoring, and entire documentation. Though data security is a typical challenge for cloud CTMS solution, most third-party providers have most advanced datacenters that require the users accessing the CTMS from outside company’s firewall to go through the authentication process. All the above factors are expected to contribute to sub-segment’s growth over the forecast period.

    North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

    North America dominated the overall clinical trial management systems market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. Factors, such as increasing R&D investments and rise in the demand for drug development, are aiding the growth of the market studied in the country. R&D budgets of the pharmaceutical companies have also increased in the last few years, owing to the increasing focus on regulating markets, complex molecules, and therapy segments. In the United States, pharmaceutical companies spend more money, time, and energy on R&D than others. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2017, 262,433 clinical trials were carried out worldwide, which increased to 285,679 trials in 2018. Whereas, in the United States, 115,123 studies were carried out. Thus, the rise in clinical trials in the region is expected to increase the demand for clinical trial management systems, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the market studied in the United States, over the forecast period.

    Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in Clinical Trial Management Systems Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Clinical Trial Management Systems Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Clinical Trial Management Systems Devices by analyzing trends?

    Detailed TOC of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle-related Disorders
    4.2.2 Rise in Outsourcing of Clinical Trials and Implementation by Contract Research Organizations
    4.2.3 Synchronization of Hospital Information System (HIS) with CTMS
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Data Security Issues
    4.3.2 High Cost Associated with CTMS
    4.3.3 Lack of Qualified and Skilled Labor to Handle CTMS
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Delivery Mode
    5.1.1 Web-based Clinical Trial Management System
    5.1.2 On-premise Clinical Trial Management System
    5.1.3 Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management System
    5.2 By Component
    5.2.1 Software
    5.2.2 Hardware
    5.2.3 Services
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Pharmaceuticals
    5.3.2 Clinical Research Organization
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 By Type of System
    5.4.1 Site-based Clinical Trial Management System
    5.4.2 Licensed Enterprise-based Clinical Trial Management System
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 United States
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.5.2.2 Germany
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Bioclinica
    6.1.2 Bio-Optronics Inc.
    6.1.3 DATATRAK International Inc.
    6.1.4 ERT Clinical
    6.1.5 IBM
    6.1.6 Medidata Solutions Inc.
    6.1.7 MedNet Solutions Inc.
    6.1.8 Oracle
    6.1.9 Parexel International Corporation
    6.1.10 ArisGlobal

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

