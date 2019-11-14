Clofentezine Market 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Volume and Growth Rate

Global “Clofentezine Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Clofentezine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Clofentezine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Adama

Jiangsu Baoye Chemical

Zhejiang Qingfeng Chemical

Hebei Lvfeng Chemical The report provides a basic overview of the Clofentezine industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Clofentezine Market Types:

Contentï¼97%

Content 95-97% Clofentezine Market Applications:

Fruit Trees

Clofentezine is a very small kind of acaricide, which can only play a significant role in maggot eggs, thus limiting its use. On the other hand, it is easy to produce drug resistance. Downstream customers are used with other acaricides generally. It has many alternatives. Therefore, the demand is unstable.

At present, China and Israel are the main producing areas. However, with the tightening of Chinas environmental protection policy, a large number of manufacturers have been forced to shut down the production line due to environmental pressure and have withdrawn from the industry. Such as Hebei Lvfeng Chemical. It is expected that this situation will not be improved in the future.

On the other hand, raw material prices have risen sharply, causing the price of this product to increase in the second half of 2017, especially in the second half of the year. For the above two reasons, we expect that prices will remain high in 2018.

Since the main target of clofentezine is fruit trees, apples and pears are the main consumers. Therefore, the consumption area of clofentezine is the main producing area of apple and pear. Therefore, regional consumption is obviously regional. And the market changes little. Cause the market to be fixed, even a bit rigid.

At present, the market has a relatively better effect as a fluazinate. As a new type of acaricide, it has the advantages of residual place and good effect, but it is expensive, so we believe that in the next few years, this product will still be a lot of Used, but as the competition continues to mature. His pressure will gradually increase.

