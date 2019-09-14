Cloud Collaboration Market 2019 – Industry Size, Trends, Market Overview, Growth Factors, Research Study Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud Collaboration Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Cloud Collaboration market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Cloud Collaboration market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

Cloud Collaboration Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Enterprise Social Collaboration is on the Rise

In recent years, enterprise social collaboration(ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and might work fine for one department but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.

The demand for enterprise social collaboration is on the rise and with good reason. With the millennials becoming an increasingly larger part of the workforce, CIOs will be forced to face enterprise social collaboration (ESC) in the future. Intelligent CIOs-who are ahead of the trend have already embraced it, leading to staggering results.

When properly integrated, ESC solutions empower both employees and employer. It can instill the intimacy and fun of social media into work-related communications, and lead to accomplishing tasks in new and more efficient ways. Trusted partners and valued customers can also be integrated directly into the network to everyone’s mutual advantage.

Cloud Collaboration in North America is Driven by the Adoption of Cloud Computing

Cloud collaboration in the region is mainly driven by businesses that are adopting cloud computing to increase capacity and productivity. Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.

As per the RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018, over 80% of the North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 51% of the hybrid and 21% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of five cloud providers. This has further stimulated the cloud collaboration demand. With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.

Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent startups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

Detailed TOC of Cloud Collaboration Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodologies

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increased Mobility and Changing Working Trends, Such as BYOD

5.2.2 Rising Need for Workforce Productivity and Enterprise Agility across Time Zones

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Data Security Concerns And Application Integration Complexities

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration

6.1.2 Enterprise Social Collaboration

6.1.3 Project and Team Management

6.1.4 Document Management System

6.1.5 Support Services

6.2 By Deployment Type

6.2.1 Public Cloud

6.2.2 Private Cloud

6.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Telecommunication and ITES

6.3.2 Media and Entertainment

6.3.3 Education

6.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.3.5 Banking and Financial System

6.3.6 Government and Public Sectors

6.3.7 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 South America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc

7.1.3 Oracle Corporation

7.1.4 HighQ Solutions

7.1.5 IBM Corporation

7.1.6 Box Inc.

7.1.7 Citrix Systems Inc.

7.1.8 Jive Software Inc

7.1.9 Mitel Networks Corp

7.1.10 Intralinks Holdings Inc.

7.1.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

7.1.12 Hyperoffice

7.1.13 Atlassian Corporation PLC

7.1.14 Adobe Systems

7.1.15 Zoho Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

