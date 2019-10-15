Cloud E-mail Security Market 2025: CAGR Status, Top Companies, Trends, Drivers, Size and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Global "Cloud E-mail Security Market" provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Cloud E-mail Security Market by Top Vendors: –

Cisco Systems

Intel

Raytheon

Symantec

TrendMicro

AppRiver

Apptix

Avira

Barracuda Networks

Dell SonicWALL

Entrust

Mimecast

Panda Security

Proofpoint

E-mail security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to e-mail accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter threats to e-mail accounts. These techniques include spam filters, digital signing of e-mail messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based anti-virus or anti-spam applications. They help organizations secure e-mail accounts from sophisticated threats and hackers. This helps in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the message by protecting sensitive data. According to the report, a key driver for market growth is the rising number of instances of cloud service-specific attacks. Another reason for adopting cloud security solutions is the sudden increase in instances of attacks on the public and private cloud. One of the primary reasons for such attacks is the growing usage of cloud-based e-mail services and the users' willingness to reveal personal information. The archived e-mails that are stored on the cloud are a major target for attackers. This compromises the users information, thereby resulting in identity theft and access to confidential e-mails. In 2018, the global Cloud E-mail Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations Cloud E-mail Security Market by Types:

Spam Filters

Digital Signing Of E-Mail Messages

Desktop-Based Anti-Virus