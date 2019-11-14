Cloud Gaming Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Demands, Sales, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2024

Global “Cloud Gaming Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Cloud Gaming Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Cloud Gaming industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Cloud Gaming market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Cloud Gaming market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Cloud Gaming market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

51ias.com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

BlacknutSAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

Scope of the Report:

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

The global Cloud Gaming market is valued at 45 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 450 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Gaming.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Video Streaming

File Streaming On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



