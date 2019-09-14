Cloud Migration Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud Migration Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Cloud Migration market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Cloud Migration market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Digital Connectivity is Fueling SMEs to Access Cloud-Based Apps and Software

Migrating one service at time to the cloud is a good start for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in using cloud computing services. cloud-based services help small businesses to reduce costs and give them access to IT services, which were once only available to large enterprises. The use of cloud migration is becoming increasingly important in the business world. Its inception was commenced from small businesses using cloud migration service for their data managing purposes, as SMEs are more complex and have low barriers to adopting changes.

Digital connectivity is fueling better business outcomes and making it easier for SMEs to access cloud-based apps and software, to enhance productivity and growth. Furthermore, cloud-based services not only reduce capital expenditure and software costs but also provide a scalable, agile infrastructure that can support SMEs’ seasonal peaks and troughs. Apart from that, the rising cloud computing among SMEs, especially in emerging economies, is also boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, SMEs in Malaysia and other 21 countries in the region got access and support to the cloud solutions and resources for digital transformation, with the opening of Oracle’s first digital hub in Southeast Asia. The percentage of IT budgets allocated to cloud computing are increasing, especially by small to medium businesses. The rise in spending is expected to boost the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America Driving the Cloud Migration Market

North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption for cloud migration, is the largest market. The region has a strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc. among others.

Recently, in November 2018, IBM corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation. With new enhancements available in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM services introduced new automation tools, to reduce the time of modernizing and moving an organization’s data, infrastructure, applications, and workloads.

The advanced industrial landscape in the region has led to widespread incorporation of AI on numerous operational levels, leading to a growing need for cloud migration. Additionally, BYOD is having a substantial impact on the enterprises, as they realize the advantages in terms of cost saving, productivity, and flexibility.

Cloud Migration Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Cloud Migration Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Cloud Migration Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Cloud Migration Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Cloud Migration Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing benefits of cloud to organizations

4.3.2 Increasing use of byod

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data security and application interoperability issues

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Policies

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Deployment

6.1.1 Public

6.1.2 Private

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.2 By Enterprise Size

6.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By Type of Service

6.3.1 PaaS

6.3.2 IaaS

6.3.3 SaaS

6.4 By End-user Vertical

6.4.1 BFSI

6.4.2 Healthcare

6.4.3 Retail

6.4.4 Government

6.4.5 IT and Telecommunication

6.4.6 Manufacturing

6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Accenture PLC

7.1.2 Amazon Inc.

7.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc

7.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

7.1.5 DXC Technology

7.1.6 Evolve IP LLC

7.1.7 Google LLC

7.1.8 IBM Corporation

7.1.9 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.10 Oracle Corporation

7.1.11 Rackspace Hosting Inc.

7.1.12 Rightscale Inc.(Flexera)

7.1.13 Tech Mahindra Ltd

7.1.14 VMware Inc.

7.1.15 WSM International LLC

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

