Cloves Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Cloves Market

About Cloves Market:

Cloves are the aromatic flower buds of a tree in the family Myrtaceae, Syzygium aromaticum. They are native to the Maluku Islands in Indonesia, and are commonly used as a spice. Cloves are commercially harvested primarily in Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Madagascar, Zanzibar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. Cloves are available throughout the year.

The major factor that supports the growth of the cloves market is its increasing use in the food industry. There are regions that add cloves in the preparation of their cuisines so that the food is flavorful and has that strong spicy taste. The cloves are being also used in the healthcare and the personal care sectors owing to the growing demand from the consumers for natural and herbal products. The other factors that are supporting the growth of the cloves market are changing preferences of the consumers, increasing awareness among the consumers about the benefits of the natural products and the change in the lifestyle.

Royal Spices

Lankan Flavour

Super Africa Products

Wee Kiat Development Pte Ltd.

NOW Foods

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

True Ceylon Spices

Aroma Aromatics & Flavours

PTC Agro Ltd.

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Cloves Market Report Segment by Types:

Dried Clove

Clove Powder

Others

Cloves Market Report Segmented by Application:

Cosmetic

Healthcare

Food

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

