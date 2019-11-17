 Press "Enter" to skip to content

CMP Slurry Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

CMP Slurry

CMP Slurry Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the CMP Slurry business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of CMP Slurry Market.

Short Details of CMP Slurry  Market Report – Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries are liquid dispersions containing active chemicals and microabrasive grains used for chemical mechanical planarization. CMP is a surface polishing and material removal process involving both chemical attack and abrasive removal. CMP slurries are used in conjunction with CMP pads or polishing naps, which are rotated and held against a substrate or wafer surface during the planarization process.

Global CMP Slurry  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Cabot Microelectronics
  • Dow Chemicals
  • FujiFilm
  • Fujimi
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Eminess
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Versum Materials

The Scope of the Report:

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of CMP Slurry worldwide, it consists of 33.45% of the national market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 19.08% of the global market. Europe occupies 7.85% of the global CMP Slurry market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 32.67% of the global CMP Slurry market.

Dow ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of CMP Slurry, occupies 38.46% of the global market share in 2016; While, Cabot Microelectronics, with a market share of 17.12%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 10.18% of the global market in 2016.
The worldwide market for CMP Slurry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the CMP Slurry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Aluminum Oxide
  • Cerium Oxide
  • Silica
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Silicon Wafers
  • Optical Substrates
  • Disk-drive Components
  • Other critical Microelectronic Surfaces

