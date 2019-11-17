CMP Slurry Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

Short Details of CMP Slurry Market Report – Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries are liquid dispersions containing active chemicals and microabrasive grains used for chemical mechanical planarization. CMP is a surface polishing and material removal process involving both chemical attack and abrasive removal. CMP slurries are used in conjunction with CMP pads or polishing naps, which are rotated and held against a substrate or wafer surface during the planarization process.

Global CMP Slurry market competition by top manufacturers

Cabot Microelectronics

Dow Chemicals

FujiFilm

Fujimi

Hitachi Chemical

Eminess

Saint-Gobain

Versum Materials



The Scope of the Report:

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of CMP Slurry worldwide, it consists of 33.45% of the national market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 19.08% of the global market. Europe occupies 7.85% of the global CMP Slurry market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 32.67% of the global CMP Slurry market.

Dow ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of CMP Slurry, occupies 38.46% of the global market share in 2016; While, Cabot Microelectronics, with a market share of 17.12%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 10.18% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for CMP Slurry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CMP Slurry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Aluminum Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Silica

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components