CNC Machining Centers Market 2020-2024: New Project SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis, Future Forecast

Numerical control (NC) (also computer numerical control (CNC)) is the automated control of machining tools (drills, boring tools, lathes) by means of a computer. An NC machine alters a blank piece of material (metal, plastic, wood, ceramic, or composite) to meet precise specifications by following programmed instructions and without a manual operator.

Homag

Scm

Biesse

Weinig

Ima Schelling

Stanley Black and Decker

Jpw Industry

Leademac

Sawstop Tablesaws

Delta

Fulpow Industrial

Oliver Machinery

Gongyou

Felder

Machine Tools

Sanding Machine

Drilling Machine

Pressure Bonding

Paint Spraying

Home Using

Woodworking Shops