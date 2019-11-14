 Press "Enter" to skip to content

CNC Turning Machines Production Market Share by Type, Application and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

CNC Turning Machines

CNC Turning Machines introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner includeÂ lathes, mills, routers and grinders.Â 

Major companies which drives the CNC Turning Machines industry are

  • Chong Fong Engineering Pte Ltd(China)
  • TONTEC(China)
  • Qinchuan(China)
  • DMTG(China)
  • HDCNC(China)
  • Shandong FIN(China)
  • Yuhuan CNC(China)
  • HOMAG(Germany)
  • DMG MORI(Germany)
  • Trumpf Group(Germany)
  • Schuler(Germany)
  • EMAG(Germany)
  • Chiron(Germany)
  • Schutte(Germany)
  • Mazak Optonics Corporation.(Japan)
  • AMCOWELD INC PTE LTD(Singapore)
  • HURCO(Singapore)
  • MNB PRECISION LTD(UK)
  • Tormach Inc.(USA)
  • Laguna Tools(USA)
  • WOODCRAFT SUPPLY LLC(USA)
  • OKUMA AMERICA CORPORATION(USA)
  • KNUTHÂ Machine Tools(USA)
  • Makino Inc(USA)
  • POWERMATIC TOOLS(USA)
  • NextWave Automation(USA)Â 
  • Axiom Precision(USA)
  • Haas Automation
  • Inc(USA)
  • Hurco(USA)
  • Hardinge Group(USA).

    CNC Turning Machines report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 CNC Turning Machines manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

    CNC Turning Machines Report Segmentation:

    CNC Turning Machines Market Segments by Type:

  • CNC Turning Lathes
  • CNC Vertical Milling Machines
  • CNC Flame and Plasma Cutting Machine
  • CNC Grinding Machine for Grinding Turbine Parts

    CNC Turning Machines Market Segments by Application:

  • Carvings
  • Plaques
  • Ornamental Boxes
  • Precision Parts

    Scope of Market Report:

  The worldwide market for CNC Turning Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  This report focuses on the CNC Turning Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    CNC Turning Machines report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). As well as CNC Turning Machines sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers.

    Detailed TOC of Global CNC Turning Machines Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 CNC Turning Machines Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacturer Name

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 CNC Turning Machines Type and Applications

    3 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global CNC Turning Machines Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 CNC Turning Machines Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 CNC Turning Machines Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global CNC Turning Machines Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America CNC Turning Machines Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe CNC Turning Machines Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific CNC Turning Machines Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America CNC Turning Machines Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa CNC Turning Machines Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    10 Global CNC Turning Machines Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    11 Global CNC Turning Machines Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    12 CNC Turning Machines Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 CNC Turning Machines Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.3 CNC Turning Machines Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global CNC Turning Machines Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 CNC Turning Machines Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global CNC Turning Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global CNC Turning Machines Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

