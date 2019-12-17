CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market” report 2020 focuses on the CNG Compressor Aftermarket industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. CNG Compressor Aftermarket market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the CNG Compressor Aftermarket market resulting from previous records. CNG Compressor Aftermarket market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market:

The CNG compressor aftermarket includes spare parts used for both preventive and repair maintenance requirements of the equipment. The aftermarket excludes service charges. CNG compressor replacement and spare parts.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing use of CNG as fuel. The transportation sector alone contributed about 14% of the total GHG emissions across all the sectors in 2014. GHG emissions adversely affect the environment, leading to several health problems. To curb the widespread pollution from vehicles, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to replace gasoline and diesel with CNG in the transportation sector. This is because gasoline and diesel are responsible for harmful emissions. To reduce emissions and meet stringent anti-pollution norms, governments are promoting the use of CNG fuel and NGVs.

In 2019, the market size of CNG Compressor Aftermarket is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNG Compressor Aftermarket.

CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market Covers Following Key Players:

Atlas Copco

Ariel

Clean Energy Compression

BAUER Compressors

Ingersoll Rand

J-W Energy

Fornovo Gas

Natural Gas Compression Systems

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CNG Compressor Aftermarket:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of CNG Compressor Aftermarket in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market by Types:

Fixed Stanchions

Mobile Stanchions

CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market by Applications:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Metal Fabrication Industry

Others

The Study Objectives of CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market Are:

To analyze and research the global CNG Compressor Aftermarket status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key CNG Compressor Aftermarket manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

