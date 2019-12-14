CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market size.

About CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder):

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Top Key Players of CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market:

inomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13985436 Major Types covered in the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market report are:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others Major Applications covered in the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market report are:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Scope of CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market:

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

The CNG Tank/Cylinder industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC ENRIC, Avanco Group and etc.

The worldwide market for CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.