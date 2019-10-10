CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

Global “CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Dominating Key Players:

inomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

About CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder): CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Types:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicles