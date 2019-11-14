CNG Vehicles Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

Global “CNG Vehicles Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of CNG Vehicles market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

CNG Vehicles Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA Peugeot Citroen

About CNG Vehicles Market: Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicleâs emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.In the last several years, Global market of CNG Vehicles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.19%. In 2015, the production of OEM CNG Vehicle is about 234.4 k units and the Car Modification is about 2495.4 k units, with a production market share 91.41%.North America is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 18.73%. Following North America, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.02% in 2015.Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.Global CNG Vehicles market size will reach 56400 million US$ by 2025, from 40900 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNG Vehicles. Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. CNG Vehicles Market by Applications:

Personal Use

Commercial Use CNG Vehicles Market by Types:

OEM