Co-bots Market 2019 to 2025 Structure with Top down and Bottom up Approach, Technological Trends – Global Forecast Report

Global “Co-bots Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Co-bots market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles â from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

The global Co-bots market was 370 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 9770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 50.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg