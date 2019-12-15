CO2 Laser Market Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2025

Global “CO2 Laser Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present CO2 Laser market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

CO2 lasers contain an active laser medium, which is a gas discharge. These lasers are preferred over other lasers such as excimer lasers because they are more reliable, efficient, robust, and easier to operate than other lasers. They are mainly used for cutting and welding applications in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and telecommunications sue to their superior performance, compact size, high output power, and durability. CO2 lasers produce infrared radiations of wavelength between 9 microns and 11 microns with the help of different isotopes in the gain medium ( a gas mixture of CO2, nitrogen, and helium).

According to the report, one driver in the market is change in energy mix â demand from wind energy. In wind energy, wind tower fabrication requires the formation of huge tubular shapes from individual cans. Internal and external longitudinal welding is required for the cans while welding, tacking, and forming of external and internal circumferential joints are essential for the formation of the tower. Foundation flanges, port-holes, and subcomponents are some other areas that require welding solutions. Advanced automation is essential to obtain better, and repeatable welding results. Hence, the welding process equipment comprises a system of components, each customized for its respective function.

The CO2 Laser market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CO2 Laser.

Coherent

GSI

Hans Laser

Rofin-Sinar Technologies

TRUMPF

Fanuc

GBOS Laser Technology

Laser Photonics

Lumenis

Quanta System

Regions Covered in the CO2 Laser Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Communication

Material Processing

Medical

Military

Fiber Laser Welding Machine

CO2 Laser Welding Machine