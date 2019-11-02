Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

About Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2)

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Key Players:

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Types:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Applications:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14048447 Major Highlights of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market report: Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018.

Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.

Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.

Limited by critical environmental pressure, China suppliers have decreased their capacity ultimate rate during those two years. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2024, global coal tar production will be 26579.1 kilo tonne.

The worldwide market for Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.