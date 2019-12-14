Coal Tar Market 2019 Global Market Size, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Key Suppliers, Demands and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2024

About Coal Tar Market Report: Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

Top manufacturers/players: Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat, Ansteel

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Coal Tar Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Coal Tar Market Segment by Type:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar Coal Tar Market Segment by Applications:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil