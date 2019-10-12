Coal Water Slurry Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments

This report studies the Coal Water Slurry market. Coal-water slurry fuel is a combustible mixture of fine coal particles suspended in water. It can be used to power boilers, gas turbines, diesel engines and heating and power stations. A coal-water slurry fuel is defined by a number of factors including its viscosity, particle size, rate of sedimentation, ignition temperature (800850 °C [1,4701,560 °F]), combustion temperature (9501,150 °C [1,7402,100 °F]), ash content and calorific value (37004700 kcal/kg). Coal-water slurry fuel is fire-proof and explosion-proof. Ash content of less than ten percent is desirable for boilers. For diesel engines, there is no limit.

Datong Huihai

Mao Ming Clean Energy

EET GmbH

MeiKe Clean New Energy

81 LiaoYuan and many more Scope of Coal Water Slurry Report:

In the last several years, global market of coal water slurry developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.51%. In 2016, global revenue of coal water slurry is nearly 1600 M USD; the actual production is about 37 million MT.

The global average price of coal water slurry is in the increasing trend, from 37.9 USD/MT in 2012 to 43.5 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of coal water slurry includes high concentration CWS, medium concentration CWS and so on, and the proportion of high concentration CWS in 2016 is about 42%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Coal Water Slurry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 4090 million US$ in 2024, from 1800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Coal Water Slurry Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Concentration CWS

Medium Concentration CWS

Others Coal Water Slurry Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Electric Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Metal Industry