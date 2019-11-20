Cobalt Sulphate Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Cobalt Sulphate market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Cobalt Sulphate market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Cobalt Sulphate basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Cobalt sulfate is an inorganic, divalent cobalt salt of sulfuric acid, represented by the chemical formula, CoSO4. It is an odorless reddish metallic salt, which is readily soluble in water and methanol. Cobalt oxide or other cobalt derivatives are dissolved in dilute sulfuric acid, which crystallizes to form cobalt sulfate. In addition, large amount of cobalt sulfate is produced as a by-product during the manufacturing of various metals, such as nickel and copper..

Cobalt Sulphate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Freeport Cobalt Oy

Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co.

Ltd

Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co.

Ltd.

Jinchuan Group Co.

Ltd.

Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development

Nicomet Industries Limited

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dalian Ruiyuan

Hebei Kingway

Shanghai Qingong

Nantong Xinwei and many more. Cobalt Sulphate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Cobalt Sulphate Market can be Split into:

Battery

Pigment. By Applications, the Cobalt Sulphate Market can be Split into:

Super Alloy

Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy

Magnet

Hard Material

Catalyst

Color

Battery