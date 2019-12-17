Cobalt Sulphate Market 2020: Global Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Cobalt Sulphate Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Cobalt Sulphate market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Cobalt sulfate is an inorganic, divalent cobalt salt of sulfuric acid, represented by the chemical formula, CoSO4. It is an odorless reddish metallic salt, which is readily soluble in water and methanol. Cobalt oxide or other cobalt derivatives are dissolved in dilute sulfuric acid, which crystallizes to form cobalt sulfate. In addition, large amount of cobalt sulfate is produced as a by-product during the manufacturing of various metals, such as nickel and copper..

Cobalt Sulphate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Freeport Cobalt Oy

Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co.

Ltd

Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co.

Ltd.

Jinchuan Group Co.

Ltd.

Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development

Nicomet Industries Limited

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dalian Ruiyuan

Hebei Kingway

Shanghai Qingong

Nantong Xinwei and many more. Cobalt Sulphate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Cobalt Sulphate Market can be Split into:

Battery

Pigment. By Applications, the Cobalt Sulphate Market can be Split into:

Super Alloy

Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy

Magnet

Hard Material

Catalyst

Color

Battery