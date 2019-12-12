Cobalt Tetroxide Market 2020 – 2024 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

The Cobalt Tetroxide Industry report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth.

Short Details Of Cobalt Tetroxide Market Report – Cobalt Tetroxide is a black antiferromagnetic solid, adopting to a normal spinel structure with Co2+ ions in tetrahedral interstices and Co3+ ions in the octahedral interstices of the cubic close-packed lattice of oxide anions. Its formula can be written as CoIICoIII2O4 or as CoOâ¢Co2O3. Cobalt Tetroxide is mainly used in the production of battery cathode, enamel semiconductors and grinding wheels.

Global Cobalt Tetroxide market competition by top manufacturers

Umicore

OMG

Freeport

KLK

Huayou Cobalt

Jinchuan Group

COBOTO

Galico

Haina New Material

Dongxin Energy

Scope of the Report:

Major manufacturers of cobalt tetroxide are mainly in China, Belgium and Finland. China is becoming a driver of Cobalt Tetroxide market in international trade since 2010.

There are less than 10 large manufacturers all over the world and cobalt tetroxide is produced industrially in large quantities. However, cobalt tetroxide business may not expanse because of the effect of raw material cost and technology.

With the higher request for lithium battery in smartphone, cathode material needs to be upgraded. The granularity of cobalt tetroxide is becoming bigger, and it is required by some South Korean enterprises.

The worldwide market for Cobalt Tetroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cobalt Tetroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Electronic Grade

Battery Grade

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Lithium-ion Battery

Varistor

Hard Alloy

Catalyst