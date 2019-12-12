Cochlear Implant (CI) System Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

About Cochlear Implant (CI) System:

A Cochlear Implant (CI) System is a small, complex electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.

Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market Manufactures:

Cochlear

MED-EL

Advanced Bionics (Sonova)

Oticon (William Demant)

Hangzhou Nurotron

Listent Medical

Unilateral

Binaural Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market Applications:

Adult

In terms of products type, the market is segmented into unilateral implantation and bilateral implantation. In 2016, unilateral implantation dominated the overall cochlear implant market, accounting for over 97% of global market. The dominance of unilateral implantation is majorly due to a higher demand for the product. Unilateral implantation surgery is conducted at a lower cost as compared to bilateral implant. Bilateral implantation is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Due to the high technical threshold, the concentration of cochlear implants system market is very high. Cochlear from Australia is a giant player in this market, accounting for almost 60% of global market. Other leading companies are MED-EL, Advanced Bionics (Sonova), Oticon (William Demant), Hangzhou Nurotron and Listent Medical.

