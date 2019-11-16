Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Global “Cold Chain Monitoring Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Cold Chain Monitoring Market. The Cold Chain Monitoring Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14015348

Know About Cold Chain Monitoring Market:

Cold Chain refers to the storage, shipping, and distribution of products that need to be kept in a temperature controlled environment. An unbroken cold chain helps ensure the freshness and quality of the goods. Cold chain monitoring is a common practice in the pharmaceutical and food industries, where the products are particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. The Cold Chain Monitoring market was valued at 3610 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Chain Monitoring.

Top Key Manufacturers in Cold Chain Monitoring Market:

IMC Group Limited

MadgeTech

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

ShockWatch

Global Cold Chain Solutions PTY LTD

Zebra

Tech Mahindra Limited

TeleSense

Controlant

Emerson

BT9 Ltd

Digi

Tinytags

Jointech ShenZhen Joint Technology CO.

LTD For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14015348 Regions covered in the Cold Chain Monitoring Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Applications:

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Food and beverages

Chemicals Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Types:

Sensors and Data Loggers

RFID Devices

Telemetry and Telematics

Networking Devices

On-premises